Estella P. Berger, nee Patton, age 87, of Bremen, Ind. passed away at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at her daughter's home. Estella is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Kelly) McCoy, nee Cotton, of Bremen; son, Kelly (Jennifer) Cotton of Western Springs, Ill.; stepson, Daniel Niles of Rockport; grandchildren, Stacy McCoy, Matt Cotton, Evan Cotton, twins, Tommy & Charlie Cotton and Emily Cotton; nieces, Ann (Thomas) Greene and Katy (Clyde) Hays; and great niece, Claire Greene and great nephew, Thomas (Brandi) Greene and brother-in-law Dennis (Deb) Cotton.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Melbern Cotton in 1973, William Niles in 1981 and William Berger in 2010; and her brother, Howard Lewis (Margaret) Patton in 2017; and a stepson Ken Niles in 1998.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Flora, Ill., to the late Howard Thomas and Alma Rose Patton, nee Lewis. She graduated from Flora High School as Salutatorian of her senior class, went on to attend Lockyear Business College in Evansville and later earned her Certified Professional Secretary certificate. Estella lived a full life, which included working as an executive secretary for Halliburton in Evansville, working in the family business, Cotton's Liquor Store in Rockport, traveling the country in an RV and later settling in Winter Haven, Fla. As her health declined she moved back north, with brief stays in both Chicago and South Bend, before spending her final years, lovingly cared for, with the McCoys in Bremen.

As a firm believer in the value of education, Estella was adamant that her children obtain college degrees and unwavering in that demand. It was through her children's education at Indiana University that she became an avid Hoosier fan. She loved music and enjoyed playing both the piano and organ. Estella was a member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, 527, Main St., Rockport, followed by a memorial service at noon. A reception will be held immediately following the service on Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 124 S. 5th Street, Rockport. Her ashes will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery.

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

(812) 649-4546

