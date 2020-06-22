EVANSTON – Eugene L. Braun, 87, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.
He was born October 3, 1932, in Spencer County, the son of the late Martin and Meta Polster Braun. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He married Catherine Harpenau on May 4, 1957, and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Eugene was retired from Tell City Chair Company and enjoyed farming, gardening and the Farmer's Market.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine of Tell City; a daughter, Diana Kellems of St. Croix; a son, Gary Braun of Tell City; a sister, Viola Hedinger of St. Meinrad; HIS grandchildren, Jesse (Ashley) Kellems, Brian (Toni) Kellems; great-grandchildren, Vanesa Kellems, Declan Kellems, Adler Kellems and Elowen Kellems.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in law, Lewis Kellems.
Services were Tuesday, June 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Rodney Schmeltz officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.