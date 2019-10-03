Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferman Martin Yearby Jr.. View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Service 7:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKPORT – Ferman Martin Yearby, Jr., was born on Jan. 20, 1920, (one of eight children, four girls and four boys) to Ferman M. Yearby, Sr. and Nannie L. Harris in Durham, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Alma Joyce (Dawson) Yearby; brothers Bill, Harry, and Don Yearby; and sisters Virginia Ahl and Elnora Yearby.

He is survived by his sisters Betty Coultas of Chrisney and Linda Yearby of Fla.; daughter Gay Williams (Steve) of Eddyville, Ky.; and sons Ferman Yearby III of Rockport, and Ron Yearby (Kay) of Ellettsville; grandchildren Ron Yearby II (Bryne) of Ellettsville, Kristi Westervelt (Deacon) of Havre', Belgium, Jennifer Hollander (Nate) of Carmel, and Jayne Ann Jennings (John) of Bowling Green, Ky.; nine great-grandchildren Adam Jennings, Lana Jennings Graham, Addison Yearby, Jackson Westervelt, Julia Westervelt, Michael Yearby, Annabelle Yearby, Mason Hollander, and McCoy Hollander.

Ferman graduated from Chrisney High School in 1937. He is a WWII veteran who enlisted on Feb. 20, 1942. He was a flight engineer with the rank of Staff Sergeant and flew on various aircraft with the task of testing and staging new aircraft. He first entered the Army/Air Force at Ft. Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis. He did basic training at Sheppard Field Texas and then was deployed to Hunter Field in Savannah, Ga., from 1942-1945. While on leave from Hunter Field, Ferman married Joyce Dawson on March 12, 1943. In Mid-1945, he was transferred to McClellan Field, Calif. He was discharged there on Nov. 14, 1945.

Prior to his military service, he worked at Stahl Packing in Evansville as a meat cutter. After returning from the service, Ferman and Joyce opened a small country grocery store in southern Grass Township where they pedaled groceries out of an old, converted school bus.

In the late 1940's Joyce and Ferman, along with Ferman's family, started a photography business with the help of their cousins, the Strawbridges, who had a photography business in North Carolina. Ferman and his family took pictures in many one-room schools in Kentucky and Illinois.

In 1949, Laird Schoenfeld encouraged Ferman and Joyce to move to Rockport to continue their photography business. From 1949 to 1953 the photography business was located above Schoenfeld Drug Store. In 1953, they moved to the corner of Fourth and Elm in Rockport where they operated until the late 1980's. They specialized in weddings, portraits, school pictures, and general commercial photography. They also provided many pictures for The Rockport Journal and The Rockport Democrat. Ferman took the pictures, while they both developed the negatives and made the pictures. Joyce specialized in retouching and hand-painting the portraits. One of their accounts for many years was with Santa Claus Land where they would photograph children and families with Santa Claus. They took pictures for schools located in Spencer, Warrick, Dubois, Perry, and Vanderburgh Counties.

At an early age, Ferman became interested in politics. In 1940, he was selected to be an usher during Wendell Willkie's presidential notification party in Elwood, Indiana. He became a member of the Spencer County Young Republicans, and during this time he attended state and national conventions. He was chosen as Spencer County Republican County Chairman and held this post at different times during 1950-1980's. His wife, Joyce, was the Vice Chairman of the Republican Party for the eighth district of Indiana in the 1950's. He was elected Rockport Mayor in 1965 and served in this elected office until 1991. His political career afforded him the opportunity to meet and speak with presidents, vice-presidents, senators, congressmen, governors, lieutenant governors, state legislators, many city and county officials and numerous party workers. Ferman always prided himself in maintaining low taxes and providing good roads. He was happiest when he was able to help others. Ferman was instrumental in obtaining funding to build the new city hall and much of the government housing for the city of Rockport. He, along with Bill Koch, worked with state and national leaders to locate major roads in Spencer County including Interstate 64, the new Natcher Bridge, the new Hwy 231. Ferman also worked with state and national leaders in bringing American Electric Power to the Rockport area, and also acquiring pollution control bonding.

Ferman was honored as an Indiana Sagamore of the Wabash, a Kentucky Colonel, an alternate delegate for the Indiana Presidential Electoral College for the election of 1960, an appointed member of the Indiana Coal Commission by the governor, and served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention for Ronald Reagan's second term representing the eighth district of Indiana. Ferman was a member and president of the Spencer County Fair Assoc. for many years, a member of the Rockport American Legion Post 254, a member of Rockport Masonic Lodge 112, a Hadi Shriner, and a charter member of Chrisney Baptist Church.

Other personal interests included spending time with his grandchildren, growing roses and tomatoes, attending and supporting Rockport and South Spencer sporting events, and watching American Legion and Rockport Semi-pro Baseball. He loved dogs and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

His services will be at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with visitation on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 8 p.m., with the Masonic Lodge Service at 7 p.m., and funeral services at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, with Pastor Mike Turner officiating the ceremony. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport.

Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019

