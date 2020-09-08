TELL CITY – Frank L. Marsili, 78, passed away Aug. 30, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
He was born in Lynch, Ky., on April 2, 1942, son of the late Mary (Raso) and Liseno Eliseo "Lee" Marsili. Also preceding him in death were his siblings Joe, Lee "Babe" and Alfred Marsili and sister Mary Lea Marsili.
Frank graduated from Lynch High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Army, from 1965-1968 and was a former member of American Legion Post 213.
On July 13, 2002, at Lincoln Boyhood Memorial in Spencer County, he was united in marriage to Rita (Esarey), who survives. He retired as Director of Physical Facilities at St. Meinrad Archabbey after 23 years of service. He enjoyed participating and cooking for Relay For Life while working at the Abbey. Frank had also worked at General Electric in Tell City and in Columbia, Tenn., before beginning his career at the Abbey.
Frank was an active member of St. Pius Catholic Church, serving as the Fall Fest Chairman for many years, was a member of the choir and most recently represented St. Pius on the Connected in Spirit Committee. His dedication to St. Pius and perseverance to keep small churches open was appreciated and will be missed.
An avid hunter of duck, dove, deer and turkey, Frank would also "participate" in fishing, by simply throwing in his line. He and Rita were 15-year members of the Tri County Ballroom Dance Club until March of this year. Frank looked forward to annual summer visits with his former GE co-workers and fall reunions with his Lynch High School friends.
Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Rita Marsili of Gatchel; their children, Dr. Eric Marsili (Melissa) of Newburgh, E. Thomasina Marsili (Janet) of Spencer, Ind., Rachel Granderson (Even) of Leopold, Margie Weatherholt (Charlie) of Derby and T.J. Ball (Steve) of Gatchel; a sister, Mary "Frances" Broome of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; his grandchildren, McKenna Thene, Wyatt Wright, Frank Marsili, Laura Rummel, Cole Granderson, Charles Logan Weatherholt, Zachary Rice, Marcus and Jacob Fortwendel, Breeana Noland, and Gabby and Lexi Ball.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Pius Catholic Church in Troy. Rev. Luke Waugh officiated. Burial, with military rites, was in St. Isidore Church Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius Catholic Church, St. Isidore Church Cemetery or Catholic Charities. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.