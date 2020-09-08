Frank was the kindest and most thoughtful man we know and we will cherish his friendship and our memories of him. We loved seeing he and Rita at the yearly Lynch reunions since 2005 plus taking several trips with them including a 10 day bus trip to South Dakota. Rita, our thoughts and prayers are with you always as you cope with this devastating loss. Sympathy and love for you and your entire family.

Jim & Cheryl Molley

Friend