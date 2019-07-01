GENTRYVILLE – Frieda Evonne (Taylor) Ellis, 87, of Gentryville passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.
Frieda was born near Selvin, Ind., on Feb. 14, 1932, to the late Russell "Bullet" and Marie (Stone) Taylor. She worked for General Electric Corporation for 38 years. Frieda was a member of the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. Frieda was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandma and "mamaw." She enjoyed camping in earlier years, scrapbooking and doll collecting. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frieda is survived by her daughters, Gayla Jo (Donnie) Byers of Gentryville and Karen (Deacon Mike) Waninger of Chrisney; son, Mike Ellis of Gentryville; brother, Darwin Kay (Eva Mae) Taylor of Huntingburg; grandchildren, Angie (Derrick) Bulkley of Mt Vernon, Donnie (Kassondra) Byers of Gentryville, Nikki (Brad) Fischer of Ferdinand, Mary (Brian) Spellmeyer of Gentryville, Chris (Sarah) Waninger of Chrisney, and Sam (Kathryn) Wilder of Evansville; her great-grandchildren, Maddie and Zack Bulkley, Grant and Logan Fischer, Madelene, Kyle and Alli Jo Spellmeyer and Adira Waninger.
Frieda was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years in 2012, Glenn E. Ellis; her parents; sister, Sue Henzman Wilson; and brothers, Vernon and Donnie Taylor.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Youngblood Chapel, in Chrisney with Charlotte Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gentryville.
Friends may visit from 8 a.m. to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Methodist Church, c/o Charlotte Lee, 514 E CR 1500 N, Gentryville, IN 47537.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 3, 2019