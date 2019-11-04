PRINCETON, Ky. – Gary Dennis Manley, 79, of Chrisney passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was born in Evansville to the late Elsie and Naomi Manley.
He was a U.S. Marine Veteran and retired from ALCOA as a Mechanical Engineer. He enjoyed studying space exploration, traveling, and he was an avid reader.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Kristine.
He is survived by sons, Matthew (Suzanne), Michael (Ronda Craig) both of Chicago, Ill.; granddaughter, Sadie; grandson, Milo; brothers, Larry of Tell City, David of Henderson, Ky.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with burial in Meeks Cemetery, Princeton, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ACLU or Planetary Society for Space Research.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019