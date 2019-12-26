Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Steven "Steve" Andrews II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOPE, Ind. – Gary Steven "Steve" Andrews II, 48, of Hope passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Hope.

Steve was born at Fort Sill, Okla., on Jan. 25, 1971, the son of Gary S. and Markel M. Andrews.

Steve attended Shelbyville High School where he swam competitively on the school's Special Olympics swim team, winning gold medals at the Indiana State meet held on the campus of Notre Dame University in South Bend.

Additionally, he played on the Shelbyville High School Special Olympics basketball team. Steve was employed by Developmental Services, Inc. in their workshop for nearly 27 years and was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Columbus.

He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Bears. He loved movies, going to the beach and music. He enjoyed riding in the boat on Grandview Lake, fishing and taking trips with his family. Steve's happy disposition and loving nature will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his parents, Gary and Markel Andrews; brother, Scott (Dawn) Andrews; nieces, Kate, Brenna and Maggie Andrews; nephews Larry and Luke Thompson; aunt, Brenda Sullivan; aunt and uncle D.V. (Shammy) and Nancy McIntyre; cousins, Nea (Chad) Morgan, Kylie Schneider and Chelsea McIntyre. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Evelyn Andrews of Columbus, Ind., and D.V. and Eva McIntyre of Rockport; and his uncle, Mike Sullivan of Columbus, Ind.

He will be cremated and a private graveside interment ceremony will be held at Garland Brook Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Columbus, IN to the "Together We Live 2.0" campaign.

Online condolences and video tribute: HOPE, Ind. – Gary Steven "Steve" Andrews II, 48, of Hope passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Hope.Steve was born at Fort Sill, Okla., on Jan. 25, 1971, the son of Gary S. and Markel M. Andrews.Steve attended Shelbyville High School where he swam competitively on the school's Special Olympics swim team, winning gold medals at the Indiana State meet held on the campus of Notre Dame University in South Bend.Additionally, he played on the Shelbyville High School Special Olympics basketball team. Steve was employed by Developmental Services, Inc. in their workshop for nearly 27 years and was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Columbus.He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Bears. He loved movies, going to the beach and music. He enjoyed riding in the boat on Grandview Lake, fishing and taking trips with his family. Steve's happy disposition and loving nature will be sorely missed by all who knew him.Survivors include his parents, Gary and Markel Andrews; brother, Scott (Dawn) Andrews; nieces, Kate, Brenna and Maggie Andrews; nephews Larry and Luke Thompson; aunt, Brenda Sullivan; aunt and uncle D.V. (Shammy) and Nancy McIntyre; cousins, Nea (Chad) Morgan, Kylie Schneider and Chelsea McIntyre. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Evelyn Andrews of Columbus, Ind., and D.V. and Eva McIntyre of Rockport; and his uncle, Mike Sullivan of Columbus, Ind.He will be cremated and a private graveside interment ceremony will be held at Garland Brook Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Columbus, IN to the "Together We Live 2.0" campaign.Online condolences and video tribute: www.barkesweaverglick.com Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spencer County Journal-Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close