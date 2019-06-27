Glendon Ray Todd

Service Information
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN
47635
(812)-649-4546
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN 47635
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN 47635
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN 47635
View Map
Obituary
BOONVILLE – Glendon Ray Todd, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his home.
Glendon was born in Henderson, Ky.
Services will be held at 10 a.m on Friday, June 28, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, with Pastor Doyle Eddings officiating. Burial will follow in James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, and from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Boultinghouse Funeral Home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 3, 2019
