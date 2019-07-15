ROCKPORT – Hobart Daniel Jr., 86, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Hobart was born in Rockport. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial is in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, July 16, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 17, 2019