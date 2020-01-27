MADISON – Howard Clay Jackson, Jr., M.D., age 89, of Madison passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Thornton Terrace Health Campus in Hanover. He was born Oct. 31, 1930, in Rockport to Howard and Dona (Stuteville) Jackson. He grew up in Rockport and was a 1948 graduate of Rockport High School. He attended Indiana State University and graduated in 1952.

Upon graduation from Indiana State University, he served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 at Fort Knox.

He moved to Madison, Indiana in March 1964 to begin his career in medicine as a General Practitioner in private practice. In addition to membership in the Jefferson-Switzerland County Medical Society, Dr. Jackson was active in the Indiana State Medical Association, serving as delegate for many years. In 1988, Dr. Jackson joined the medical staff of Madison State Hospital where he provided on call coverage until his retirement.

He retired from his medical practice in December 2010 at the age of 80.

Survivors are his wife, Faye Jackson, whom he married on Aug. 1, 1974, in Seymour; his sons, Clay Jackson (Cindy) of Indianapolis, Tom Jackson (Leanna) of Santa Rosa, Calif., and John Jackson of Madison; his daughter, Susan Neff (James) of Concord, N.C.; stepson, Greg Johnson of Seymour; stepdaughter, Mitzi Lawson (Michael) of Hanover; his four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Malcolm Duane Jackson; and his first wife, Phyllis Virginia (McMahan) Jackson.

Memorial services were held at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes in Madison. Donations to the King's Daughters' Hospital Foundation or the Madison State Hospital Indigent Fund.