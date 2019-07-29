OWENSBORO, Ky. – Hugh Barclay, 88 of Owensboro, Ky., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Wilkes Barre, Pa., to the late Andrew and Ruth Purkhiser Barclay.
Hugh was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from Indiana Bell. He was a member of Living Hope Community Church. Hugh was very proud of his Scottish heritage and being the first Barclay born in the United States. He enjoyed genealogy, photography, traveling, and was a former Spencer County Commissioner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Wilson Barclay; stepson Robert Butler; son-in-law Richard Smith; and a sister, Marion Dicks.
Survivors include his wife, Lula Robbins Barclay; children Dawn Leigh Smith of Mexico, Hugh Norman Barclay of Rockport William (Donna) Barclay of Richland, Raymond (Christina) Barclay of Mooresville, Jennie Bossie of Evansville, and stepdaughter Cindy (Tony) Newby of Owensboro, Ky.; his 22 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Services took place Wednesday, July 17, at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Owensboro. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 31, 2019