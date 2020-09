POULSBO, Wash. - Ida Mae Tevault nee Weatherholt, long time Poulsbo, Wash., resident, passed away at her home on Aug 31, 2020; she was 85.She was born in Rockport, Ind. Ida Mae is survived by her four children, Elisabeth, Scott, Mary and John. Ida Mae graduated from Chrisney High School and received her Medical Assistant certificate from Olympic College at the age of 43.A celebration of life will be held later. Details and full obituary can be found at www.poulsbomortuary.com.