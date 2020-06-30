Irene Trevino Schaefer
1928 - 2020
CHRISNEY – Irene Trevino Schaefer, 91, of Chrisney passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Rockport.
Irene was born on November 5, 1928, in Laredo, Texas, to the late Fermin Trevino and Paula M. (Manzano) Trevino.
Irene was a member of Zion United Church of Christ and the Women's Guild of Chrisney and a member of Gingham Home Economics Club. She was recognized for her community service for translating Spanish for the Spencer County Court House and many other businesses and people in need. She had also worked at Sound Design and Professional Care Nursing in Dale.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, LuVern T. Schaefer and several of her siblings.
Irene is survived by her children, Nora Lee Beckort (Wayne) of Rockport; Vernie T. Schaefer (Jennifer) of Tell City; and Michael Wayne Schaefer (Susan) of Chrisney; her grandchildren, Brian Beckort, Brandon Beckort, Jamie Chapman, Thomas Schaefer, Matthew Schaefer and Whitney Schaefer; great-grandchildren, Chase Beckort, Hunter Beckort, Brenna Daniel, Emily Chapman, Lena Schaefer and Brantley Beckort; and siblings, Bertha Robles and John Trevino.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Steve Bennett officiating. Burial is in Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion United Church of Christ Women's Guild.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.

Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Youngblood Chapel
36 E Market St
Chrisney, IN 47611
(812) 362-7671
