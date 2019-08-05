ROCKPORT – Jack McKeethen, 81, of Rockport passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport.
Jack was born on Sept. 4, 1937, in Pemiscot County, Mo., to the late James D. and Hazel May (Oxford) McKeethen.
Jack had served in the Indiana National Guard and was a member of Rockport American Legion Post 254 and Rockport Masonic Lodge 112 F&A.M. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church. He had retired from Alcoa after 35 years of service.
Jack is preceded in death by his siblings, James David McKeethen Jr. and Darrell McKeethen.
Jack is survived by his wife, Lynnell McKeethen of Rockport; children, Shannon Seiler (Jim) of Rockport, Kristi McKeethen of Bloomington, Jason McKeethen of Rockport, and Kyle McKeethen (Stevie) of Evansville; grandchildren, Dustin Beeler (Ashley), Andrew McKeethen (Nikki), J.T. McKeethen, Jacob McKeethen, Jenna Martin (Aaron), Jessie Hermann (Tyler), Kade McKeethen, and Nolan McKeethen; great-grandchildren, Carson McKeethen, Liam Hermann, Amelia Beeler; many nieces and nephews. Jack was also anxiously awaiting the birth of two more great-granddaughters.
Services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial followed in Sunset Memorial Park in Evansville.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019