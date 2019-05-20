Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James O Myers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



BLOOMINGTON – James O. Myers, at age 85, passed away on May 12 at Hearthstone Health Campus. He was a beloved son and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.Jim grew up in Spencer County, Ind., graduated from Chrisney High School in 1952, and enlisted in the U.S. Army just before the end of the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Alice Held, in 1954. While stationed in Hawaii, he became a strong swimmer and a certified LIfesaver. Jim earned a BA degree in Business Administration from Evansville College and worked toward an MBA at Indiana University while clerking at Smith s Shoestore and managed a third shift assembly line at RCA. He also helped care for their children so his wife could also attend IU. He lifeguarded several summers at Lincoln State Park, taught hundreds of children to swim at Lake Lemon, and saved several drowning victims during his life. Jim helped open the Sears Store at College Mall in 1962 and retired from there after 32 years. He had a gift of gab and loved selling, especially sewing machines and vacuums, and later managed the Home Improvement Department. He liked solving "unsolvable problems" and was creative and innovative, and was an artist, storyteller and builder. He helped all three of his children build their homes. Jim was a lifetime athlete and avid outdoorsman who swam, ran, biked and hiked his entire life. He especially loved summers on his Lake Monroe houseboat, motor-homing, canoeing, archery deer hunting, fishing, camping and travel. He was persistently outgoing and friendly and enjoyed talking with anyone. For his 72nd birthday Jim parachuted from a plane. After retirement in 1992, Jim and Alice travelled the USA in their motorhome and snow skied yearly in Colorado. They later wintered in Florida where Jim hiked 109 miles around Lake Okeechobee five times, and spent lots of his endless energy helping neighbors, especially repairing homes and cleaning after hurricanes. Jim never said "no" to anyone he could help. Jim and Alice attended Sherwood Oaks Church in Bloomington.James O, Myers courageously and graciously fought a long illness against Alzheimer's and knew each of his loved ones by name until he joined his Savior in victory. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten by his surviving wife Alice of 64 years and 9 months; his children Jeff (Robin) Myers, Brenda (Robert) Forgas and Linda Myers. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dr. Lori (John) Provencher, Thomas James (Tanya) Myers, Amanda (Jake) Hyde and Susan (Michael) Tirikos; and one great-granddaughter, Ava Nicole Tirikos. He had eight brothers and sisters, two surviving, Donald Myers of Missouri and Juanita Snell of Utah.Memorial Services were Saturday, May 18, at Allen Funeral Home, with services at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to IU Health Hospice and Alzheimer's Care. The family extends their gratitude to the loving staff at The Legacy at Hearthstone. Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 22, 2019

