Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home 527 Main St Rockport , IN Liturgy 3:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home 527 Main St Rockport , IN

ROCKPORT – James Timothy "JT" Moman, 81, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

Services will be held at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport on Sunday, July 14, with visitation starting from Noon to 3 p.m. with the funeral liturgy starting at 3 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral at Alexander Cemetery in Patronville with military honors provided by the Rockport American Legion Post 254.

JT was born in Waverly, Ky., on June 12, 1938. He helped his dad and siblings working hard on the family farm in Patronville. He enlisted in the Army following graduation from Rockport High School and served for two years based in Alaska, then Texas. He worked for 27 years at Alcoa in Newburgh. He was fortunate enough to retire at 55 years old and throughout his life, he enjoyed his grandchildren, horse racing, running and all things Kentucky.

JT married his wife, Liz, in 2001, and they were married 18 years building a beautiful house and life together.

JT is survived by his wife Liz Moman, his children Tim Moman (Carla), Debbie Moman and David Moman (Sharon) all of Indianapolis; his sister Nelda Moman Dunn of Dallas, Texas; his step-children Greg Cooper (Connie) of Cottontown, Tenn., Leann Garvey (Randy) of Madison; his grandchildren Abbey Moman, Hannah Moman, Breana Moman, Savannah Moman; his step-grandchildren Montana Lloyd, Kristel Hall, Garrett Norman, Jenna Motley, Kelli Jordan, Caelyn Cooper, Ben Cooper; and his step-great-granddaughter Aaliyah Nelson.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Carol Moman; his parents, Earl and Dessie Moman; his brother John Myron Moman; his sisters Leona Earl Moman and Rita Biggart; and step-grandson Nathan Motley.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alexander Cemetery Maintenance Fund.

