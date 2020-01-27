NEWBURGH – James Wayne Norman, age 52, of Richland, passed away at 12:35 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
He was born May 4, 1967, in Huntingburg to Vernon and Lois Kay (Ball) Norman. Wayne worked as a flea market vendor. He was preceded in death by his father.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Kimberly Marie (Herring) Norman of Richland; his four children, Ariel Norman of Richland, James "Jimmy" Norman of Kentucky, Ethan Norman of Salem, and Montana Norman of Richland; two step-children, Troy Herring of Jasper and Krystal Day of Madisonville, Ky.; his mother, Lois Kay Hensley of Eckerty; four siblings, Charlie Riley of Evansville, Denise Catt of Huntingburg, Elizabeth Brooking of Huntingburg and Terry Speedy of Jasper; and his several grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020