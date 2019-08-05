ROCKPORT – Jean Sebree, 81, of Rockport passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Jean was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Services were held at Friday, Aug. 2, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Jim Wilson officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Patronville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.
