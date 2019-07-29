ROCKPORT – Jerald Payne, 86, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Jerald was born in Daviess County, Ky., June 2, 1933, to the late John E. and Bertha (Goetz) Payne.
Jerald was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He had worked for Owensboro Concrete Company for many years and had also worked for Spencer County Solid Waste Management in Rockport. He was a fourth degree knight with Knights of Columbus Council 11165 in Rockport. In his earlier years, he was a member of Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Department. He also served on the Rockport City Council for two terms.
Jerald enjoyed woodworking, making special items for family and friends.
Jerald is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Barbara S. Payne; three siblings, Joseph Payne, John A. Payne, and Dorothy Ambs.
Jerald is survived by his children, Brenda Coy (Steven) of Beavercreek, Ohio, Dan Payne (Carol) of Rockport, Kathy Wilson of Rockport, David Payne (Bobbi) of Caneyville, Ky., Dale Payne (Anne) of Rockport, Jerri Sue Dunn (Eddie) of Richland, Jennifer Gelarden (James) of Evanston, and Darren Payne (Sally) of Newburgh; 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; brother, James Payne (Monica) of Habit, Ky., sister, Mary Louise Reisz of Owensboro, Ky., and sister-in-law, Mary Payne of Rockport.
Services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial followed in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, or Knights of Columbus Council 11165 in Rockport.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on July 31, 2019