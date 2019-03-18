Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Scott Woolsey. View Sign

Jeremy Woolsey, 27, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019 at his residence.

Jeremy was born on May 14, 1991, in Evansville to the late Joseph Carver and Rebecca (McDaniel) Woolsey.

Jeremy worked at Wendy's in Reo, he was full of life, loved to have fun, loved music, dancing and especially his family including nieces and nephews.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his father, and brother, James Woolsey.

Jeremy is survived by his mother, Rebecca Woolsey of Rockport; stepfather, Drake Pounds of Rockport; brothers, Josh Woolsey of Evansville, Cody McDaniel of Tell City; sisters, Crystal Stewart and her husband, Travis, of Livermore, Ky., Mary Ransom and her husband, Aaron, of Chandler, Elizabeth Westfall of Boonville, Brandy McDaniel of Tell City, Rebecca Branch; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday March 19, from 4 pm.until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Wednesday from 8 a.m.. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boultinghouse Funeral Home in c/o Jeremy.

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

(812) 649-4546 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019

