Jeremy Woolsey, 27, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019 at his residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Scott Woolsey.
Jeremy was born on May 14, 1991, in Evansville to the late Joseph Carver and Rebecca (McDaniel) Woolsey.
Jeremy worked at Wendy's in Reo, he was full of life, loved to have fun, loved music, dancing and especially his family including nieces and nephews.
Jeremy is preceded in death by his father, and brother, James Woolsey.
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Rebecca Woolsey of Rockport; stepfather, Drake Pounds of Rockport; brothers, Josh Woolsey of Evansville, Cody McDaniel of Tell City; sisters, Crystal Stewart and her husband, Travis, of Livermore, Ky., Mary Ransom and her husband, Aaron, of Chandler, Elizabeth Westfall of Boonville, Brandy McDaniel of Tell City, Rebecca Branch; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday March 19, from 4 pm.until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Wednesday from 8 a.m.. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boultinghouse Funeral Home in c/o Jeremy.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc
527 Main St
Rockport, IN 47635
(812) 649-4546
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019