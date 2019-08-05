CHRISNEY – Jerry K. Beeler, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by his family, in the same home in which he was born 82 years ago.
Jerry was born in Chrisney, Ind., on July 23, 1937, to the late Leland and Agnes Maas Beeler.
Jerry retired from Peerless Pottery in Rockport after 47 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Myron Beeler; sister, Sue Thomas; and a great-granddaughter, Vaeda Grace Wilson.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janie, whom he married in 1958; his children, Karen Goins (Frank), Barbara Goins (Scott), David Beeler (Tonia); six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Tom Brown and Reverend Robert Carr officiating. Burial followed in Hackleman Cemetery in Chrisney.
Memorial contributions may be made to Free Zion Baptist Church.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019