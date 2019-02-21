Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Tuttle. View Sign

McLEAN, Va. – Vice Admiral Jerry O. Tuttle, an only child of Depression-era Indiana farmers who rose from the ranks to become a highly decorated combat pilot and one of the great military innovators of the 20th century, will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery on March 14.

Funeral services will be held at 12:45 p.m. at the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer.

Admiral Tuttle was an iconic figure who is credited with being the inventor of modern military command and control and was the pivotal personality that led DoD, NATO, and the Navy especially across the divide from the industrial to the digital age. He was seen by many as a genuine military genius and often compared to the air power and blitzkrieg innovators of the 1920.

Like Thomas Edison, Admiral Tuttle was a perpetual dynamo for whom deep insight and relentless invention was a part of his essential character - a consequence of indefatigable and explosive energy, a unique intellect, technological curiosity, and relentless drive.

Over a career spanning four decades, his innovations collectively transformed the entire landscape of warfare, from submarines and satellites to cryptography, information technology, avionics, antennas, modeling and simulation, and more.

Above all, he was an exceptional pilot. Like almost every other boy in America during the late 1940s, he was fascinated by the first jet airplanes streaked across the Indiana sky over his parent's farm. In time, he flew nearly all the Navy fixed-wing and jet carrier aircraft inventory.

In Vietnam, Admiral Tuttle was decorated for personal heroism three times, flying 260 missions in the single-seat light attack A-4. He made so many arrested carrier landings that if one were flown each day it would take nearly three years to duplicate his feat. Admiral Tuttle commanded the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy and became one of the longest-serving carrier battle group commanders in Navy history.

For a time, he was Navy's senior aviator- the "Gray Eagle."

Admiral Tuttle's personal decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal (3); Defense Superior Service Medal; Legion of Merit (4); Distinguished Flying Cross (3); Meritorious Service Medal (2); Air Medal (23); Navy Commendation Medal (4); and numerous campaign awards.

He was a recipient of the American Astronautical Society Military Astronauts Award and elected to membership to the Golden Eagles, the prestigious association of naval aviation pioneers. Admiral Tuttle was awarded commendations by government of Japan and, in 1995, given the French "Commandeur de l'Order National du Merite" medal by the President of the Republic of France.

Admiral Tuttle is survived by his wife, Barbara Bonifay Tuttle and their five children: Mike Tuttle (Janet), Vicky Tuttle, Mark Tuttle (Karen), Stephen Tuttle (Kelly) and Monique Tuttle Vigil (Daniel); six grandchildren: Michael Tuttle, Carleigh Tuttle, Sean Tuttle, Lauren Vigil, Scott Tuttle and Caroline Tuttle; and two great-grandchildren: Corianne and Taryn Tuttle. Admiral Tuttle was predeceased by his parents, Charles M. Tuttle and Wenonah H. Parker Tuttle of Hatfield.

Entrance to the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer is via the Hatfield Gate from Washington Boulevard.

