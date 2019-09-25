ROCKPORT – Jimmy Wayne Garrett, 61, of Rockport, formally of Olney, Ill., passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
Jimmy was born on July 22, 1958, in Cutler, Ohio to the late James Floyd Garrett and Edwyna (Cook) Garrett.
Jimmy was the caretaker of French Island Marina Boat Club for almost 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, music and helping people out. He was also known for his jokes and was a member of NHRA.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Garrett; and two sisters, Rosemary Kuhl and Clarise Long.
Surviving are his wife, Connie (Adkins) Garrett; two sons, Jordan (Brandy) Garrett and Alex (Lulabelle) Garrett; a daughter, Courtney (Ryan) Cordell; two step sons, Ryan Larrison and Joey (Crystal) Larrison; two brothers, Dennis and Michael Given; three sisters, Peg Fye, Beatrice Camara and Denise Shultz; eight grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place for Jimmy Wayne Garrett at French Island Marina Boat Club at a later date.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019