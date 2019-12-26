PLAINFIELD – John W. "Bill" Himmelheber, 89, of Plainfield, passed away Dec. 16, 2019.
He was born on July 06, 1930, in Rockport to the late Sheldon Perry Himmelheber and Florence Woodward Varner.
He married Darleen Meece on Nov. 3, 1951, in Chrisney. Bill retired in 1989 as Director of Education for the Indiana Boys School in Plainfield.
He received his Ph.D. in Education from Indiana State University. He was a member of the Plainfield Rotary Club, German American Klub (German folk dancing) for over 30 years, traveling to Germany twice, International Air Stream Club, Plainfield Redevelopment Commission, served from 1992-1998 as councilman for the Town of Plainfield and a member of the Plainfield United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Darleen M. Himmelheber of Plainfield; sons, Galen Himmelheber of Plainfield, John D. Himmelheber of New York City, New York; daughter, Darla Smiley of Plainfield. His parents, one brother and two step-sisters, preceded him in death.
Services were held Dec. 20 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield before a the service in the funeral home.
A graveside service was held Dec. 21 in New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019