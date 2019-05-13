Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonhetta Rice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonhetta E. Rice, 82, passed away May 11, 2019 at The Waters of Huntingburg.

Born Aug. 25, 1936, in Spencer County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Melvin Ross and Erma Phillips Brown. She was married on April 10, 1954 to Donald L. Rice who survives. Jonhetta enjoyed going to the shows in Branson, Mo. She was a member of the Eastern Star and House of Prayer Ministries.

Surviving in addition to her husband Donald, are daughters, Judy (Paul) Weatherholt of Grandview and Lana Terwiske of Huntingburg ; her sons Steve Rice of Huntingburg and Jeremiah Pitts of Chrisney; two sisters, Emma Marie Tuly formerly of Gentryville, in residence in Boonville, Joyce King (Chester) King of Jeffersonville; a brother, Sheldon Grown of Louisiana; seven grandchildren,, Jeremy Rice, Tealetha Motteler, Jessica Wittman, Tosha Terwiske, Deseray Terwiske, Caleb Taylor, Tina Jo Kessinger, 19 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in addition to her parents are, a brother Melvin R. Brown, Jr., son-in-laws, John Motteler and Randy Taylor and a grandson, Jason Motteler.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the House of Prayer Ministries at 10th and Clay streets in Huntingburg with Bishop Jeremiah Pitts officiating with burial in Garden of Memory Cemetery, Gentryville.



