TELL CITY – Joseph C. Freeman, 91, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at his daughter's residence.
Born Dec. 5, 1927, in Cannelton, he was the son of Clarence and Helen Jordan Freeman. Joseph was married to Hairolyn Mills and his second wife, Janice, both who preceded him in death. He retired in 1989 as a sheet metal worker and was a member of Sheet Metal Workers International Local 20 of Evansville. He was U.S. Army veteran of WW II and an avid foxhunter.
Survivors include his daughters, Gerhen Lynn (Larry) Seger of Chrisney, Donna Jo O'Keefe of Grandview, Cathy Sue (Mark) Allen of Loogootee, Judy Ann (Robert) Jahn of Jasper, Mona Kay Loper of Grandview, Pamela Lois (Jason) Dean of Ferdinand, Wendy Lee (Kenneth) Cushard of Grandview; sister, Sue Faulkenberg of Tell City; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death in addition to his wives and parents are a sister Betty Fruehwald, and brothers, Bob and Bruce Freeman.
Services were Saturday, Oct. 12, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Hopkins officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2532 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN 47710.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019