Joseph C. Freeman (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph C. Freeman.
Service Information
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN
47586
(812)-547-2511
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TELL CITY – Joseph C. Freeman, 91, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at his daughter's residence.
Born Dec. 5, 1927, in Cannelton, he was the son of Clarence and Helen Jordan Freeman. Joseph was married to Hairolyn Mills and his second wife, Janice, both who preceded him in death. He retired in 1989 as a sheet metal worker and was a member of Sheet Metal Workers International Local 20 of Evansville. He was U.S. Army veteran of WW II and an avid foxhunter.
Survivors include his daughters, Gerhen Lynn (Larry) Seger of Chrisney, Donna Jo O'Keefe of Grandview, Cathy Sue (Mark) Allen of Loogootee, Judy Ann (Robert) Jahn of Jasper, Mona Kay Loper of Grandview, Pamela Lois (Jason) Dean of Ferdinand, Wendy Lee (Kenneth) Cushard of Grandview; sister, Sue Faulkenberg of Tell City; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death in addition to his wives and parents are a sister Betty Fruehwald, and brothers, Bob and Bruce Freeman.
Services were Saturday, Oct. 12, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Hopkins officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2532 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN 47710.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.