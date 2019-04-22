Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Detzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph J. Detzer, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Willowdale Village in Dale.

Joe was born on July 18, 1930 in Troy, to the late Oscar L. and Della (Siscel) Detzer.

Joe was a graduate of Troy High School and a graduate of Indiana University. He was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He worked in accounting at M.P.D. and worked 30 years for GE in Owensboro. He was also the owner of Chrisney Lumber Co. from 1967-1992.

Joe was a member of Zion United Church of Christ and a life member of Boonville VFW 3418.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Tabelman) Detzer, who passed away in 2017; son; David Detzer, his grandson, Dane Detzer; brothers, Paul Detzer and Bob Detzer; sister, Mary Jones.

Joe is survived by his sons, Don Detzer and his wife, Jennifer, of Tennyson, Dirk Detzer of Jasper, Dwayne Detzer of Chrisney; sister, Helen Frazier of Nashville, Tenn.; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Youngblood Chapel in Chrisney, with Pastor Steve Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ.

