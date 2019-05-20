SIBERIA – Josepha F. Sitzman, 91 of Siberia passed away Thursday, May 16, in Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Josepha was born Sept. 13, 1927, in St. Meinrad to Joseph and Hedwig (Moog) Wiederkehr. She married Daniel Sitzman on May 6, 1950, in Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2009.
Josepha was a member of Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Siberia. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are four daughters, Betty (James) Durcholz of Ferdinand, Dolores Eckert of Jasper and friend Mike Wilson of Evansville, Patty Messmer of Jasper, Norma (Kevin) Riesenbeck of Velpen. One son, David (Laura) Sitzman of Siberia; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Joe Wiederkehr of St. Meinrad.
She was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Jeanna Durcholz , Madison Sitzman and Nick Knies; sisters, Agatha Fette, Mary Miller and Anna Vaal; and her brother, Francis Wiederkehr.
Funeral services for Josepha F. Sitzman will be held Monday, May 20, in Saint Martin of Tours Church in Siberia, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. central time at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 22, 2019