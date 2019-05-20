Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josepha F. Sitzman. View Sign Service Information Becher Funeral Home 625 Main St Ferdinand , IN 47532 (812)-367-1590 Send Flowers Obituary

SIBERIA – Josepha F. Sitzman, 91 of Siberia passed away Thursday, May 16, in Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Josepha was born Sept. 13, 1927, in St. Meinrad to Joseph and Hedwig (Moog) Wiederkehr. She married Daniel Sitzman on May 6, 1950, in Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2009.

Josepha was a member of Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Siberia. She was a homemaker.

Surviving are four daughters, Betty (James) Durcholz of Ferdinand, Dolores Eckert of Jasper and friend Mike Wilson of Evansville, Patty Messmer of Jasper, Norma (Kevin) Riesenbeck of Velpen. One son, David (Laura) Sitzman of Siberia; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Joe Wiederkehr of St. Meinrad.

She was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Jeanna Durcholz , Madison Sitzman and Nick Knies; sisters, Agatha Fette, Mary Miller and Anna Vaal; and her brother, Francis Wiederkehr.

Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 22, 2019

