Joshua Allen Varner, 33, and his beautiful daughter Vivian Lucille Varner, 4, of Newburgh, Indiana passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Josh was born in Evansville, Indiana on April 29, 1985 to Dirk and Martha (Gogel) Varner.

He was the director of Octapharma Plasma in Evansville, Indiana. Josh enjoyed music, playing the guitar, flying his drone, the outdoors, his dogs Bella and Mocha, professional sports teams, and anything that his wife Jen and daughter Vivian were into. Josh was an excellent host and would do anything to make sure his friends and family were taken care of and enjoying the present moments. Josh was an outstanding father to Vivian. The two of them could be seen running around the house dressed up and playing princesses or riding bikes with the dogs around the neighborhood. They had a special bond, and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for her – from being a personal jungle gym to a tickle monster.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jack Varner and Bob Gogel.

Josh is survived by his wife, Jennifer Varner; Parents, Dirk and Martha Varner; Brothers, David Varner and his wife, Dawn; Brian Varner and his wife, Amanda; Grandmothers, Toni Gogel, and Judith Varner; Nieces and nephews, Lillian, Evelyn, Mackenzie, Brynndalyn, and Adelyse.



Vivian was born on March 2, 2015 in Evansville, Indiana to Joshua Allen and Jennifer (McDaniel) Varner.

Vivian was a bright, blue-eyed vibrant little girl. She had the biggest heart for her family and friends – a love that knew no boundaries. Her contagious smile paired with her daily princess dresses and cowgirl boots lit up any room. Vivian's inquisitive mind and sense of wonder captivated everyone around her; she always wanted to know "how."

She was preceded in death by her Great-grandparents, Jack Varner, Bob Gogel, Gilbert and Lucille McDaniel.

Vivian is survived by her mother, Jennifer Varner; Grandparents, Dirk and Martha Varner; Gilbert and Debra McDaniel; Great-grandparents, Toni Gogel, Judith Varner, Jim and Sally Uselding; Aunts and uncles, Brian Varner and his wife, Amanda; David Varner and his wife, Dawn; Josh McDaniel and his wife, Mindy; Cousins, Lillian, Evelyn Mackenzie, Brynndalyn, and Adelyse.

The Celebration of Life Service will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

11 a.m. at City Church in Downtown Evansville. 314 Market St. Evansville, IN 47708

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, IN.

Jennifer would like for any contributions to be made to the pre school at St. John the Baptist Kinder Country in Newburgh. Please make checks out to SJB Pre School Playground Project 725 Frame Road Newburgh, IN 47630. This playground will be in memorial of beautiful Vivian and something the kids can enjoy and appreciate.

Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

Funeral Home Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc

