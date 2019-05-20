OWENSBORO, Ky. – Joshua W. Woodall, 24, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home. He was born in Daviess County on May 5, 1995, to Michael Woodall and Angie Vaughn. Joshua enjoyed video gaming, going to concerts, traveling, the New England Patriots, fishing with Lolo, and loved playing with his nephew Ethan. Joshua was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Nana Brenda Abelido, and his paternal grandfather, Papaw Bill Woodall.
Joshua will be remembered by, his mother, Angie (Sean) Vaughn, father, Michael (Tara) Woodall; his brothers, Alex (Rachel) Gurren and Tyler Woodall; a nephew, Ethan Gurren; maternal grandfather, Oscar Abelido; paternal grandmother, Sandra Woodall; and maternal step-grandmother, Katherine Vaughn.
Services will be at noon on Monday, May 20, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Hwy 81, Owensboro, Ky., 42301.
Online message of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 22, 2019