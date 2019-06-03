Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Youngblood Chapel 36 E Market St Chrisney , IN 47611 (812)-362-7671 Service 11:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Youngblood Chapel 36 E Market St Chrisney , IN 47611 View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Youngblood Chapel 36 E Market St Chrisney , IN 47611 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Youngblood Chapel 36 E Market St Chrisney , IN 47611 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISNEY – Joyce A. Bunner, 79, went to be home with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 6:05 p.m. at Ashford Place Health Campus in Shelbyville surrounded by her children.

Joyce was born at home near Chrisney, Ind., on Jan. 7, 1940, to the late Elwin and Esther (Russell) Link. From the age of 4 to age 20 Joyce lived with her family of Kercheval Farms.

She attended Buffaloville Grade School and Chrisney High School. She attended Tri-State Beauty College and was a hair stylist for many years. She was a homemaker, worked diligently on the family dairy farm and worked as a rural carrier delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years. She lived on the family farm the past 50 years.

Joyce treasured time spent with her family, laughing and gracing them with her beautiful smile. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend. She always loved attending church and was a member of Gospel Mission Church in Rockport. She also enjoyed working in the yard, cooking, volunteering at church and watching I.U. basketball. She was very proud of her local roots and often talked about the wonderful times spent as a cheerleader for the Chrisney Wildcats during high school.

Joyce leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband Gary Bunner of Rockport; a brother, Robert Link of Chrisney; daughter Jodie R. (Rob) Webster of Manilla; sons Jeffrey W. (Nancy) Phillips of Gentryville, Daniel C. (Emily) Phillips of Newburgh, and Matthew L. (Tonya) Phillips of Gentryville; her grandchildren Jacob Phillips, Leah (Mitch) Konerding, Rebekah (Walt) James, Lucas Phillips, Ezra Phillips, Abigail (Tyler) Caterino, Jonas Phillips, Isaiah Phillips, Anna Phillips, Grace Phillips, Eli Sommers, Ethan Phillips, Joshua Phillips, and Kevin Bunner; her great-grandchildren Joey Konerding, Jak Konerding, Andrew James, Nate James, and Sophie James.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elwin and Esther (Russell) Link, grandparents Charles and Lula (Southwood) Link, and Clyde and Alta (Chapman) Russell and special friends Kathryn McIntyre and Louise McGrew.

The family would like to give special thanks to Our Hospice in Greensburg for helping to care for Joyce during the past year.

Services were held Wednesday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Brother Walter Phillips, Brother Jim Phillips, and Brother Tim Coomer officiating. Burial will be in Little Pigeon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice at 2626 17th St. Columbus, IN. 47201.

