RICHLAND – Joyce Elaine Ferguson, 73, of Richland passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.
Elaine was born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Owensboro, Ky., to the late James and Mary (Atherton) Kirk.
Elaine was a homemaker and was a member of Richland United Methodist Church.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger Ferguson; two children, Sean Ferguson (Kara) of McCutchanville, and Danielle Scales (Allan) of Newburgh; her three grandchildren, Ella, Jacob, and Elijah Ferguson.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Oct. 17, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland with Pastor Tim Coomer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Luce Township Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 69, Richland IN 47634.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019