ROCKPORT – Kenneth Lee Blissett, 60, of Rockport passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home.

Kenneth was born in Newport, Rhode Island on January 9, 1960.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 p.m.. until 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.

