Larry Dean Patmore, 65, passed away April 24, 2019.
He was born in Dubois County, Indiana on Oct. 8, 1953, to the late Eugene and Marie (Ayer) Patmore.
Larry was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Meyer and Meyer Prosthetics in Davenport, Iowa and worked at in Lexington, Ky., for 14 years, designing and fitting prosthetics for children and adults. Larry enjoyed UK basketball, cross word puzzles, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
Surviving are his children, Crystal Parker (John), Tell City, Anthony Patmore (Kayla), St. Meinrad, Greg Jasper, Georgetown, Ky., and Gloria Jasper, Kentucky; sisters, Judy Busse, Louisville and Joyce Johnson, Chrisney; brothers, Pat and Norman Patmore, Chrisney; nine grandchildren, Amity Patmore, Colin Veeck, Zaden Patmore, Siera Patmore, Breana Shrewsberry, Bentley, Bralin and Aria Patmore and Kayla Parker.
A graveside service will be held on May 4, at 10 a.m. CDT at Little Pigeon Cemetery near Lamar. Huber Funeral Hone in Tell City is assisting with arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 1, 2019