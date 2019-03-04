Lawrence William "Chainsaw Willie" Loper, 65, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home.
|
Chainsaw Willie was born in Rockport on July 21, 1953, to the late Lawrence Matthew and Ruth (Swaney) Loper.
Chainsaw Willie was a chainsaw artist for over 20 years. His art is on display in several states across the country.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Michelle Loper.
Chainsaw Willie is survived by his wife, Mona Loper; children, Billy Loper of Santa Claus, Samantha McDaniel and her husband, Travis of Velpen, Matthew Loper and his wife, Sarah, of Grandview; seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services were Saturday, March 2, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City.
