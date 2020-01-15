Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah C. Lubbehusen. View Sign Service Information Nass & Son Funeral Home 208 Main Street Huntingburg , IN 47542 (812)-683-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

DALE – Leah C. Lubbehusen, age 39, of Dale passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 26, 1980, in Huntingburg, to Phillip and Gayle (Lamey) Miller and married Luke A. Lubbehusen on Aug. 14, 2004, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dale. Leah was a graduate of Tecumseh High School's class of 1998, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College where she played softball, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Southern Indiana. She worked as an occupational therapy assistant at the Dubois Spencer Perry Exceptional Children's Coop. Leah attended Spurgeon General Baptist Church; and was a member of the Carter Fire District Auxiliary and David Turnham Educational Center P.T.O.

She is survived by her husband, Luke A. Lubbehusen of Dale; her daughter, Lexi A. Lubbehusen at home; her parents, Phillip and Gayle Miller of Heilman; three siblings, Dana Miller (Andrew) Malkus of St. Louis, Mo., Abby Nicole (Alan) Richey of Lynnville, and Wesley Phillip (Jordan) Miller of Heilman; her grandparents, Barbara Vincent of Dale, and Edwin & Joanne Lamey of Haubstadt; her husband's parents, Mark and Karen Lubbehusen of Dale; and her husband's sister, Laura (Chris) Gunby of Hawaii.

Funeral services for Leah C. Lubbehusen were held Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dale with burial following at the Chinn Cemetery near Dale.

A memorial service was conducted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association Auxiliary and Carter Fire Auxiliary Thursday, Jan. 2. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to CourtStrong or Lexi's college fund. Condolences may be shared online at DALE – Leah C. Lubbehusen, age 39, of Dale passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her residence.She was born June 26, 1980, in Huntingburg, to Phillip and Gayle (Lamey) Miller and married Luke A. Lubbehusen on Aug. 14, 2004, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dale. Leah was a graduate of Tecumseh High School's class of 1998, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College where she played softball, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Southern Indiana. She worked as an occupational therapy assistant at the Dubois Spencer Perry Exceptional Children's Coop. Leah attended Spurgeon General Baptist Church; and was a member of the Carter Fire District Auxiliary and David Turnham Educational Center P.T.O.She is survived by her husband, Luke A. Lubbehusen of Dale; her daughter, Lexi A. Lubbehusen at home; her parents, Phillip and Gayle Miller of Heilman; three siblings, Dana Miller (Andrew) Malkus of St. Louis, Mo., Abby Nicole (Alan) Richey of Lynnville, and Wesley Phillip (Jordan) Miller of Heilman; her grandparents, Barbara Vincent of Dale, and Edwin & Joanne Lamey of Haubstadt; her husband's parents, Mark and Karen Lubbehusen of Dale; and her husband's sister, Laura (Chris) Gunby of Hawaii.Funeral services for Leah C. Lubbehusen were held Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dale with burial following at the Chinn Cemetery near Dale.A memorial service was conducted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association Auxiliary and Carter Fire Auxiliary Thursday, Jan. 2. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to CourtStrong or Lexi's college fund. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com. Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spencer County Journal-Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close