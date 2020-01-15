GRANDVIEW – Leona (Berger) Rogier, 74, of Grandview passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home in Grandview.
Leona was born on Sept. 9, 1945, in Evansville to the late Raymond and Gertrude (Harpenau) Berger.
Leona was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She retired from ALCOA Warrick Operations after 30 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Rogier, in 2010.
Leona is survived by her sons, Tim Rogier of Grandview, Terry Rogier of Grandview; her grandchildren, Becca Rogier of Santa Claus and Walker Rogier of Grandview; sisters, Janet Payne and her husband, James, of Rockport and Norma Axley of Owensboro, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church and Heart to Heart Hospice of Jasper.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020