Leroy J. Neyenhaus, 75, passed away on May 10, 2019, in Rockport.
Leroy was born on Nov. 24, 1943, in Tell City. to the late Alfred Lee and Agnes (Frieler) Neyenhaus.
Leroy graduated from Tell City High School, a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966; he retired from Aleris in Lewisport, Ky., after 33 years of service, he was a loving husband and father, he was the spiritual leader of the family, he loved the outdoors, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Andrew Neyenhaus, Ralph and his wife Alice Neyenhaus, Earl Neyenhaus.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Dolores Neyenhaus of Rockport, whom he married on Aug. 28, 1965; a daughter, Melissa Ling and her husband, Mark, of Rockport; his sons, Matthew Neyenhaus of Grandview, Jeff Neyenhaus and his wife Lisa of Gentryville and Robert Neyenhaus and his wife Jonna of Bowling Green, Ky. grandchildren; Matthew Neyenhaus Jr., Brittany Neyenhaus, Kylee Appman, Zander Neyenhaus, Kalix Neyenhaus, Rileigh Ling, Trevor Ling, Brooklynn Ling, Addison Ling, Zinlee Neyenhaus; a brother, Charles Neyenhaus and his wife Wilma of Tell City and a sister-in-law, Pat Neyenhaus.
Services will be 10 a.m. CDT on Wednesday May 15, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport with Father Ron Kreilien officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday May 14, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, and on Wednesday from 8 until 9:30 a.m.
Friends may leave condolences with the family at www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 15, 2019