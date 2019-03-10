Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Linda Faye (Hall) Bowman, 64, passed away on March 6, 2019.

Linda was born on Oct. 13, 1954, in Owensboro, Ky., to Elmer J. and Evelyn (Dunn) Hall.

Linda had worked at Peerless Pottery in Rockport and had retired from Swedish Match in Owensboro.

She was a member of Rockport American Legion Post 254 Ladie's Auxilliary and she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Elmer J. Hall, her husband, Donald Earl Bowman, and her sons, Michael and Matthew Payne.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Justin Howerton and her husband, Shane, of Grandview; her grandchildren Trevor Osborne and Shaylynn Holmes; her mother, Evelyn Hall of Rockport; her brothers, Larry Hall and his wife, Debbie, of Rockport, Kenneth Hall of Rockport, and Ronnie Hall of Owensboro and many extended family and friends.

Services will be held at 2 pm., Tuesday, March 12, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, with the Rev. Paul Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Larkin Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at







Linda Faye (Hall) Bowman, 64, passed away on March 6, 2019.Linda was born on Oct. 13, 1954, in Owensboro, Ky., to Elmer J. and Evelyn (Dunn) Hall.Linda had worked at Peerless Pottery in Rockport and had retired from Swedish Match in Owensboro.She was a member of Rockport American Legion Post 254 Ladie's Auxilliary and she enjoyed spending time with her family.Linda was preceded in death by her father, Elmer J. Hall, her husband, Donald Earl Bowman, and her sons, Michael and Matthew Payne.Linda is survived by her daughter, Justin Howerton and her husband, Shane, of Grandview; her grandchildren Trevor Osborne and Shaylynn Holmes; her mother, Evelyn Hall of Rockport; her brothers, Larry Hall and his wife, Debbie, of Rockport, Kenneth Hall of Rockport, and Ronnie Hall of Owensboro and many extended family and friends.Services will be held at 2 pm., Tuesday, March 12, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, with the Rev. Paul Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.Memorial contributions may be made to Larkin Baptist Church.Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc

527 Main St

Rockport , IN 47635

(812) 649-4546 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spencer County Journal-Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close