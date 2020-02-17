RICHLAND – Linda Lee (Arnold) Gulley, 78, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Rockport.
Linda was born in Richland on April 8, 1941, to the late Leroy and Imogene (Swallow) Arnold.
She had worked at McCoy-Herrell for many years and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Garnet Chapter 146. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, building puzzles and coloring.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her son, Lynn Gulley, and her granddaughter, Lauren Gulley.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ronald Gulley, of Richland; her granddaughter, Ashley Bargo and her husband, Jeremy, of Barbourville, Ky.; her siblings, Renee Greene of Rockport and Bob Arnold and his wife, Susan, of Rockport; her great-grandchildren, Cameron and Chloe Bargo; her extended family, Edith Heilman, Butch and Janet Turner, Harold Heilman and his wife, Kristy; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services were Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 4987 W. CR 200 N, Richland, with Pastor Marsha Carpenter officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020