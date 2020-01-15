Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Ruth Hesson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKPORT – Linda Ruth Hesson, 75, of Rockport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born on July 31, 1944, to Karl Jr. and Emma Lou (Fueger) Kramer.

Linda enjoyed crafting, sewing, and carrying on the family tradition of quilt making. She loved taking wild road trips across the U.S. with her husband, Bill, whom she married on Jan. 11, 1964. She also loved caring for her grandkids and cheering them on in sports.

Linda was a 1962 graduate of Rockport High School and a 1963 graduate of Lockyear Business College.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill Hesson of Rockport; her daughters Kim Hesson of Rockport and Kris Hesson of Evansville; her grandchildren Zachary (Amy) Ferguson of Evansville and Nicholas (Rileigh Ling) Bingle of Rockport; her great-grandchildren, Henry, Ramona and Karl; siblings Larry (Sharon) Kramer of Bennet, Neb., and Susan (Floyd Keith) Goldman of Richland.

At Linda's request, a graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to Natalie and Ashley at Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Linda to Spencer County Council on Aging, Heart to Heart Hospice or a .

Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care. ROCKPORT – Linda Ruth Hesson, 75, of Rockport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born on July 31, 1944, to Karl Jr. and Emma Lou (Fueger) Kramer.Linda enjoyed crafting, sewing, and carrying on the family tradition of quilt making. She loved taking wild road trips across the U.S. with her husband, Bill, whom she married on Jan. 11, 1964. She also loved caring for her grandkids and cheering them on in sports.Linda was a 1962 graduate of Rockport High School and a 1963 graduate of Lockyear Business College.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill Hesson of Rockport; her daughters Kim Hesson of Rockport and Kris Hesson of Evansville; her grandchildren Zachary (Amy) Ferguson of Evansville and Nicholas (Rileigh Ling) Bingle of Rockport; her great-grandchildren, Henry, Ramona and Karl; siblings Larry (Sharon) Kramer of Bennet, Neb., and Susan (Floyd Keith) Goldman of Richland.At Linda's request, a graveside service will be held at a later date.The family would like to give special thanks to Natalie and Ashley at Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Linda to Spencer County Council on Aging, Heart to Heart Hospice or a .Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care. Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spencer County Journal-Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations