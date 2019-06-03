CHRISNEY – Lois Darlene Gray, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Lois was born in Rockport, Ind.
Services were 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Youngblood Chapel in Chrisney, with Pastor Rusty Keltner officiating. Burial followed in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the LaGrange County Historical Society and the Spencer County Historical Society.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on June 5, 2019