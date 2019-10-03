ROCKPORT – Lucy Wilsbacher, 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
She was born in Rockport to the late Harry Daniels and Ethel (Gager) Daniels.
The service will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport on Saturday, Oct. 5, at p.m. with burial rites following in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Heart to Heart Hospice or St. Bernard Catholic Church, 547 Elm Street, Rockport IN 47635.
