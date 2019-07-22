Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Youngblood. View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RICHLAND – Margaret Youngblood, 70, of Richland passed away at 1:12 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born Aug. 19, 1948, in Earlington, Ky., to Elvis and Willie Ruth Allen.

Margaret worked for Spencer County Bank in Richland for almost 20 years as a loan officer and assistant branch manager. She had a passion for helping others, so she grew to know and love the customers that she worked with. She spent many years helping her husband on the farm, as well as being the CEO for Youngblood Farms, Inc. She had a passion for writing poems, and could find the most beautiful words for any occasion. She loved mowing the grass and enjoyed her flower gardens. Her true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to watch Kelsea and Jozie play softball, Bryer play baseball, and Parker play tennis. More than anything, she loved her family. Her husband was her life, as were her kids and grandkids. She cherished every moment that she had with them. Margaret was strong in her faith, lived her life by putting others first, and loved to make others happy.

She is survived by her daughters, Robyn Collignon (Jeff) of Owensboro, Ky., Kari Coomes (Brian) of Richland, and Sherry Wells (Rick) of Evansville; four grandchildren, Parker Collignon, Kelsea and Bryer Coomes, and Jozie Wells; four sisters, Norma Ashby, Carolyn Esters, Libby Gooch, and Mary Allen (Jim Meachem); and her mother-in-law, Bettye Youngblood of Reo.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Kirby Youngblood; her mother and father, her father-in-law, Richard Youngblood, and her beloved dog, Doogs.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make any monetary contributions to the South Spencer Scholarship Foundation, in Kirby Youngblood's name.

