TELL CITY – Marian J. (Goffinet) Canarie, 88, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Boonville.
She was born in Tell City, Ind., on Dec. 19, 1930, to the late Coy and Louise (Schraner) Goffinet. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Kenneth Canarie in 1995; grandsons, Jacob Richter and Bryan Jasper; step grandson, David Parker, Jr.; a brother, Don Goffinet and brother-in-law, Clarence Taylor.
Marian retired from General Electric in 1972 and then to went to work at Pinkerton Tobacco in Owensboro, Ky., retiring in 1997 after 22 years.
She was a member of Masonville United Methodist Church in Utica, Ky., and enjoyed reading, county music, attending concerts and visiting Las Vegas. Marian was an Elvis enthusiast and liked to watch IU Basketball, the Indiana Pacers and the Indianapolis Colts.
Surviving are her daughters, Laura Sullivan, Boonville and Vicky Parker, Utica, Ky.; sisters, Betty Taylor of Ft. Branch, Jan Howland of Tell City and Carol Taylor of Derby; brothers, Allen Goffinet (Charlotte) of Tell City, Stan Goffinet (Cheryl) of Haines City, Fla., and Harold Goffinet (Brenda) of Rockport; sister-in-law, Jean Goffinet of Tell City; grandchildren, Michelle Riley, Gloria Hendrickson (James), Greg Jasper (Julie), Jarrod Richter (Jenny) and Amanda DeGraw (Josh); several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Thursday, Aug. 15, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Brother Billy Compton officiated. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
