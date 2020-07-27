1/1
Marilyn Ann Cox Ann (Scheessele) Cox
1932 - 2020
HATFIELD – Marilyn Ann (Scheessele) Cox, age 88, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital from internal complications.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1932, in Rockport. The only child of Wilfred (Dutch) and Cornelia Scheessele, Marilyn graduated from Reitz Memorial Catholic High School and worked for the Titzer Trucking Company. Marilyn enjoyed singing and before she married, she sang with several big bands to generate war bonds for the USO.
She married the love of her life, Paul Leonard (Potter) Cox, on July 10, 1954. As a young wife and mother, Marilyn enjoyed square dancing, Sonora Home Economics Club and shopping. Marilyn was an active member of St. Rupert Catholic Church in Redbrush.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Paul. Together, they are survived by their three children, Paul Timothy (wife, Amy), Mary Jane Cox Kirkpatrick (husband, David) and Max Joseph (wife, Lisa). They had seven grandchildren, Andrew (wife, Ashley), Emily, William, Sara, Grace and Mason (wife, Emily); and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Aurelia.
Services were Thursday, July 23, at St. Rupert Catholic Church in Redbrush with Father Jack Durchholz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Rupert Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rupert Catholic Church.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.

Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
