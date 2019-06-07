ROCKPORT – Marjorie Jean McDonald, 84, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home.
Marjorie was born in Osgood, Ind., on Dec. 29, 1934, to the late Boyd and Emma (Holton) Hall.
She was a homemaker.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Dean McDonald, her grandfather, Eugene Leroy Hall, and her sister, JoAnn Roop.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Diana McDonald Perry (Paul), Sharon Lee McDonald, Robert Dean McDonald, and William Eugene McDonald; grandchildren Stephanie Perry Evrard (Greg), Jessica Perry Edwards (Adam), Steven Perry (Katie), Farrah Abbassion; great grandchildren, Beau, Jake, Elise, Asher, and Elizabeth; sister, Mary Buchanan.
Services were Thursday, June 6, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with burial following in Shiloh Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , or Second Stride, Inc., Retired Race Horse Rehabilitation Center, 7204 Highway 329, Crestwood, KY 40014.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on June 5, 2019