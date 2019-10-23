Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark D. Cowans. View Sign Service Information Boultinghouse Funeral Home Llc 527 Main St Rockport , IN 47635 (812)-649-4546 Send Flowers Obituary

PATRONVILLE – Mark D. Cowans, 48, of Patronville gained his angel wings flying into heaven on Oct. 13, 2019.

He was born in Decatur on Oct. 22, 1970, to Joe and Shirley (Brandt) Cowans. He was the youngest of three children, with siblings Denise Franz and Stuart Cowans, both of Decatur.

Mark resided in Patronville with his wife of 15 years, Tanya (Masterson) Cowans and his three children, Wyatt (12), Mellodee (10) and Sofia (7).

Mark was a substation electrician with American Electric Power for 16 years. He graduated from South Spencer High School and went on to receive a degree in Aviation Mechanics from Vincennes University.

Mark enjoyed life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. He had friends from every walk of life and never met a stranger. He had a great love for the outdoor life, whether it was campfire cooking, hiking through national parks, or driving the K5 Blazer around town to socialize with friends. If he wasn't shooting the breeze with friends, he loved shooting trap/skeet at the local gun clubs and always had targets for shooting in the backyard.

Survivors include his wife, Tanya Cowans; children, Wyatt, Mellodee, and Sofia Cowans; his mother and father, Shirley and Joe Cowans of Decatur; one brother, Stuart D. Cowans; one sister, Denise Franz; nieces, Melissa Franz, MaeLee Ambs, Gracie Steckler, Claire and Ella Montgomery; nephews, Kevin Franz, Jed and Casex Ambs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Larkin Baptist Church in Patronville with Pastor Paul Gatewood officiating.

Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport has been entrusted with care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Court Strong, Inc. Non Profit, P.O. Box 57, Elberfeld IN 47613, or Rockport Elementary PTO.

