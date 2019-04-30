Mark Albert Folz, 23, of Evansville passed away on April 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born April 18, 1995 in Evansville to Beth and Michael Folz.
Mark was attending college in Austin, TX. He was a graduate of Evansville Day School. Mark was a member of St. Benedict Cathedral.
Mark is survived by his parents, Michael and Beth Folz; A brother, John Folz and his grandmother, Sarah Buckles.
Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julius and Kathleen Folz and Albert Kuegel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 27, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Boonville.
Burial followed at St. Joseph Mausoleum. Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on May 1, 2019