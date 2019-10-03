Marquitz Joe "Mark" Roth (1962 - 2019)
Obituary
ROCKPORT – Marquitz "Mark" Joe Roth, 57, of Rockport passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Mark was born in Evansville on June 7, 1962, to the late Virtus Roth and Marva Stateler.
Mark was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He had worked at Posey County Warehousing. He enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, doing yard work, and landscaping. He also enjoyed traveling and social events with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Roth, of Rockport; children, Brooke Hanaway (Ryan) of Rockport, Rachael Roth of Evansville and Marquitz "Marky" Roth II of Rockport; grandson, William Hanaway; sisters, Dawn Keown of Rockport, Michelle Davis of North Carolina and Jamie Roth of South Bend; uncle Norman Stateler (Susie); aunts Geri Mayo (Willy), Rosemary Belcher, Linda Roth and Lisa Doughty; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services were held Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport with Father Christopher Forler officiating. Burial followed in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com
Published in Spencer County Journal-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
